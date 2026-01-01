Ride with New Horizons as Pluto becomes a real world.
Follow the New Horizons team through a nine-year, three-billion-mile mission to Pluto and the Kuiper Belt beyond. As the flyby unfolds, the film reveals new imagery, unexpected geology, a complex atmosphere, and the risks of navigating an unknown system. Sign up to see how one encounter reshaped our understanding of the solar system's frontier.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
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Frequently asked questions
Yes. Every plan unlocks the full library — including all Curiosity Originals like Destination: Pluto Beyond The Flyby — in up to 4K, ad-free, on all your devices.
Destination: Pluto Beyond The Flyby is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream.
Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.
Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.