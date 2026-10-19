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The Many Worlds of Quantum Mechanics

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A young physicist's radical idea fractures reality into parallel possibilities.

Trace how Hugh Everett challenged Niels Bohr with a theory that pushed quantum mechanics toward countless parallel worlds. Through the two-slit experiment, Schrodinger's equation, and the rise of decoherence theory at Oxford, this film turns an abstract debate into a gripping clash of physics and philosophy. Sign up to see how one controversial idea still reshapes our understanding of reality.

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