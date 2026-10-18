Exploring Quantum History With Brian Greene

Curiosity Original
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Brian Greene reveals how quantum theory shattered the rules of everyday reality.
The series traces quantum physics from Newton's predictable world to Planck, Einstein, Heisenberg, and the strange behavior of particles, waves, and probability. Along the way, it connects ideas like the double slit experiment, uncertainty, and string theory to the technologies shaping modern life. Sign up to see how these radical concepts changed physics and continue to challenge reality itself.
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