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Illusions (Season 1)

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When simple shapes deceive, the brain’s hidden rules come sharply into view.

Professor Shapiro uses striking visual experiments to reveal why motion, brightness, color, and shape can fool even confident eyes. As dots vanish, lines tilt, and identical tones change with context, each episode turns perception into a fascinating puzzle. Sign up to see how these illusions expose the mind’s surprisingly creative way of building reality.

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5 episodes

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