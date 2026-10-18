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Illusions (Season 2)

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Mind-bending images expose how the brain constructs the world you see.

Professor Art Shapiro guides you through a fresh collection of visual illusions, from ambiguous figures and impossible objects to perspective tricks that change with a single viewpoint. As familiar images flip, rotate, and defy common sense, you discover how perception is built and why the brain can be so easily misled. Sign up to see the science behind every surprise.

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3 episodes

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