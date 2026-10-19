Reversing Alzheimer's

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Can a radical brain therapy turn memory loss into renewed hope?
This episode examines the global race to confront Alzheimer’s, focusing on a UK team testing a next-generation drug inspired by diabetes research. You will see how scientists connect plaques, tangles, and failing brain signals, then follow results from animal studies that hint at protecting learning and memory. Sign up to watch a high-stakes investigation where every finding matters.
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