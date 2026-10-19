Ketamine: From Street Drug to Lifesaver

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How an old anesthetic became a radical new weapon against depression
Explore why ketamine, long used as an anesthetic and known as a street drug, is drawing urgent attention as a fast-acting treatment for severe depression. This episode examines what researchers understand about its effects on the brain, why it may interrupt suicidal thoughts, and the risks and limits that keep the story complex. Sign up to watch a breakthrough examined with nuance and real stakes.
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