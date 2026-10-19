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Saving Venice

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Can 78 rising floodgates hold back the tides threatening Venice?

As exceptional high tides leave much of Venice underwater, this episode examines the vast MOSE defense system built to protect the city. Follow the engineering behind its 78 mobile gates, underwater platforms, and precision installations, then see why every test matters. It is a compelling look at whether bold design can preserve one of the world’s most vulnerable cities.

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