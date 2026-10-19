Evolution of Flavor

Curiosity Original
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Inside your tongue, a hidden sensory system rewrites flavor.
This episode reveals how taste evolved to help us survive, from detecting nutrients and poisons to shaping the flavors we crave. You will explore surprising discoveries, including receptors that may let the tongue sense smell and taste cells working far beyond the mouth. Sign up to see how an everyday sense is changing our understanding of the body.
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