Mars Perseverance: The Hunt Begins

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Inside the seven minutes that put a new explorer on Mars.
Relive Perseverance's harrowing February 18, 2021 landing and see how engineers guided the most complex rover yet to Jezero Crater. Then explore the mission's search for signs of ancient life, its sample collection technology, and the debut of the first Martian helicopter. Sign up to watch the moment high-stakes engineering meets one of science's biggest questions.
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