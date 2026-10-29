The West is Burning

Curiosity Original
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Inside the forces turning Western forests into year-round fire zones.
This episode examines how forest management, fire suppression, climate change, and eroding public trust helped create the conditions behind today’s devastating mega-fires in the western United States. You will also see why experts now point to thinning and prescribed burns as critical tools, making this a timely, idea-rich watch for anyone who wants deeper context behind the headlines.
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