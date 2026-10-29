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World Without Water

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As cities edge toward Day Zero, a hidden freshwater reserve emerges.

Explore the mounting global water crisis as experts track the forces pushing major cities toward shortages, from population growth to pollution and shifting climate patterns. Then follow the search for answers, including the discovery of a massive offshore aquifer beneath the U.S. coastline that could reshape how new freshwater sources are found.

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