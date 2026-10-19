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Greenland is Melting

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On Greenland's vast ice, scientists measure a warming world in motion.

See how researchers track the Greenland ice sheet as it melts faster than expected, from surface melt and darkened ice to warmer ocean water eroding glaciers below. With on-site measurements, airborne probes, and time-lapse evidence, this episode turns a distant ice cap into a clear, urgent story with global consequences worth understanding.

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