Herculaneum Scrolls: Unraveling History

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Buried Roman scrolls meet cutting-edge imaging in Vesuvius' shadow.
Explore how scientists are digitally unwrapping carbonized papyrus from Herculaneum, the Roman town buried alongside Pompeii in 79 AD. Through X-ray imaging, data science, and artificial intelligence, this episode reveals how fragile sealed texts may finally be read without ever being opened. Sign up to see archaeology and technology collide in a rare ancient library.
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