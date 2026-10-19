Escaping Rip Currents

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Hidden currents, cutting-edge science, and the split-second choices that save lives.
This Breakthrough episode reveals how rip currents form, why they are so hard to spot, and what new GPS-based research has changed about surviving them. You will learn the signs experts look for, the limits of common advice, and the decisions that matter most when panic sets in. Sign up to watch practical science turn a familiar beach danger into something you can better understand.
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