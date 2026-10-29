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First Human Link

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A tiny survivor in dinosaur twilight may reveal humanity's earliest roots.

As scientists trace the aftermath of the asteroid impact that ended the age of dinosaurs, they investigate Purgatorius, a small mammal that may sit on the primate line leading to humans. Fossil teeth, ankle bones, and CT-based 3D analysis reveal how this survivor may have lived, and why its story could reshape our view of where we came from.

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