Ancient Earth (Season 2)

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When giant insects ruled the skies, science tracks their mysterious fall.
See Earth’s deep past through giant dragonflies, huge centipede relatives, and the shifting world of Pangaea. Using new fossil finds and powerful imaging technologies, paleontologists test competing ideas about why these oversized creatures shrank or vanished. It is a vivid way to watch the tree of life rebuilt, clue by clue.
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