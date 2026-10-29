Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Ancient Earth (Season 2)

96% loved this3 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

When giant insects ruled the skies, science tracks their mysterious fall.

See Earth’s deep past through giant dragonflies, huge centipede relatives, and the shifting world of Pangaea. Using new fossil finds and powerful imaging technologies, paleontologists test competing ideas about why these oversized creatures shrank or vanished. It is a vivid way to watch the tree of life rebuilt, clue by clue.

Episode guide

3 episodes

Love Ancient Earth (Season 2)? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Ancient Earth (Season 2), from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.