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The Earliest Americans

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Ancient bones and drowned coastlines challenge the story of America's first people.

Examine the evidence behind a startling claim: humans may have reached North America far earlier than long accepted. From a San Diego mastodon site to submerged coastal routes mapped with modern technology, this episode follows the science, the uncertainty, and the debate. Sign up to see how new discoveries can reshape human history.

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