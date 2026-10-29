Little Foot: Exploring Our Origins

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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An ancient skeleton emerges from stone to rewrite our earliest story.
Examine Little Foot, an almost complete hominin skeleton more than three million years old, discovered in South Africa's Sterkfontein Caves. This episode follows the painstaking excavation and the clues her bones preserve about upright walking, tree climbing, and life in the Cradle of Humankind. Sign up to see how one extraordinary fossil deepens our understanding of human origins.
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