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Homo Naledi

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Inside a South African cave, fossils rewrite the story of human origins.

This episode explores the 2013 discovery of Homo naledi, a small-skulled hominin found in South Africa’s Rising Star Cave system. Follow the evidence as scientists date the fossils, question whether Homo sapiens and Homo naledi overlapped, and consider how these ancient communities may have lived. It is a fascinating way to see human evolution become more complex with every clue.

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