Top Science Stories Of 2017

From neutron star collisions to hidden continents, 2017 reshaped science.

Revisit a year of breakthrough science as this film connects discoveries across space, Earth, ancient life, and human origins. Explore gravitational waves, Jupiter's hidden depths, Zealandia, remarkably preserved dinosaur remains, and clues about climate adaptation, all woven into a bigger picture of how knowledge changed in 2017. Sign up to see how these stories illuminate one remarkable year.