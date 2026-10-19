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Top Science Stories Of 2016

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From black holes to gene editing, 2016 reshaped science's biggest questions.

Revisit the breakthroughs that defined 2016, from the detection of gravitational waves and new views of Jupiter and Pluto to advances in genetics, medicine, and climate research. This fast-moving roundup connects discoveries across space, life, and Earth, revealing how one remarkable year expanded what science can explain.

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