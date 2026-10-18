Top Science Stories of 2021

The breakthroughs that reshaped 2021, from ancient footprints to deep space.

Relive a year of headline-making science through discoveries that stretch from prehistoric fossils and human origins to Mars missions, dark matter maps, fusion advances, and COVID breakthroughs. Each story reveals how fast knowledge can change, connecting Earth, space, technology, and medicine in ways that keep unfolding. Sign up to see the ideas that made 2021 a remarkable year for science.