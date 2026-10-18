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Eat Me (Or Try Not To)

93% loved this6 episodes4KCC
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Inside the brands that transformed how the world eats.

This six-part series explores how globally iconic food brands shape our world and influence where we are headed. You will uncover the forces behind the products, habits, and choices that define modern eating, making each episode a sharper way to see the food around you. Sign up to watch a story that turns everyday brands into a bigger idea about culture and change.

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6 episodes

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