Eat Me (Or Try Not To)

Curiosity Original
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Inside the brands that transformed how the world eats.
This six-part series explores how globally iconic food brands shape our world and influence where we are headed. You will uncover the forces behind the products, habits, and choices that define modern eating, making each episode a sharper way to see the food around you. Sign up to watch a story that turns everyday brands into a bigger idea about culture and change.
Episode guide6 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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- Offline downloads
- Ad-free