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History by the Numbers

92% loved this20 episodes4KCC
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Big ideas, sharp stats, and the surprising math behind modern history.

See history through the numbers that reveal how culture, power, technology, and everyday life change over time. Across topics from fast food and skyscrapers to the Roaring Twenties, the Great Migration, and the gender gap, expert interviews and playful infographics turn complex stories into clear, memorable insight. Sign up to watch a series that makes every statistic matter.

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20 episodes

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