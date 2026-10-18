History by the Numbers

Curiosity Original
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Big ideas, sharp stats, and the surprising math behind modern history.
See history through the numbers that reveal how culture, power, technology, and everyday life change over time. Across topics from fast food and skyscrapers to the Roaring Twenties, the Great Migration, and the gender gap, expert interviews and playful infographics turn complex stories into clear, memorable insight. Sign up to watch a series that makes every statistic matter.
Episode guide20 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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