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Eclipse Across America

95% loved this4 episodes4KCC
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Follow the Moon’s shadow from Oregon to South Carolina in 90 minutes.

Explore the 2017 total solar eclipse as its shadow sweeps coast to coast, revealing the Sun’s corona, diamond rings, Baily’s beads, and other rare phenomena. Along the way, scientists, astronomers, and eclipse chasers map the best viewing spots and explain the celestial geometry behind totality. Sign up to experience a singular American sky event with deeper scientific insight.

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4 episodes

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