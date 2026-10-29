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Eclipse: Science and Awe

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When daylight vanishes, the Sun reveals its hidden outer halo.

Experience the 2017 total solar eclipse through the science that predicted its path and the awe it inspired across the United States. Discover how a rare alignment of Earth, Moon, and Sun made the corona visible, and why this brief darkness gives scientists a powerful way to study our star. Sign up to see the wonder and the explanation come together.

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