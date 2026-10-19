Year of the Asteroid

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Where asteroid riches and planetary peril collide in real time.
This episode tracks two NASA missions that reveal asteroids as both scientific treasure and real threat. Explore how Psyche could illuminate the origins of rocky planets, while DART tests whether humanity can nudge a dangerous object off course. Sign up to watch breakthrough space technology tackle questions about Earth's past, resources, and future safety.
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