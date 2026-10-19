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Tomorrow's Flying Cars

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Inside the race to turn eVTOL dreams into everyday flight.

Explore how flying cars are leaving science fiction behind as electric vertical takeoff and landing technology advances. This episode examines the breakthroughs in batteries, lightweight materials, and flight software driving air taxis, regional seagliders, and personal aircraft. Sign up to see how engineers are reshaping mobility, safety, and the future of travel.

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