Top Science Stories of 2022

Curiosity Original
95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A year of black holes, moon missions, and science reshaping the future.
Revisit 2022 through the breakthroughs that changed how we see space, Earth, health, and technology, from Artemis I and the Milky Way's black hole to genome mapping, resilient reefs, and asteroid defense. Each story reveals the science behind the headlines and the bigger ideas connecting them, making this a smart, rewarding watch for curious minds.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free