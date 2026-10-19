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Top Science Stories of 2022

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A year of black holes, moon missions, and science reshaping the future.

Revisit 2022 through the breakthroughs that changed how we see space, Earth, health, and technology, from Artemis I and the Milky Way's black hole to genome mapping, resilient reefs, and asteroid defense. Each story reveals the science behind the headlines and the bigger ideas connecting them, making this a smart, rewarding watch for curious minds.

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