Animals Of The Bible

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From lions to leviathan, scripture reveals a vivid kingdom of symbols.
Explore the remarkable animals woven through the Bible, from donkeys, sheep, and camels to gazelles, eagles, and whales. This film shows how familiar creatures of the holy lands, and powerful symbolic ones, helped shape stories, beliefs, and moral ideas. Sign up to see a famous text from a surprising natural perspective.
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