Vikings: The Lost Kingdom

Curiosity Original
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A buried Viking ship opens a 1,200-year-old royal mystery.
In Gjellestad, Norway, archaeologists uncover a 20-meter Viking funeral ship and follow every clue toward the person once laid inside. As new technology, fragile remains, and rare objects reshape what this grave can reveal, the film offers a richer view of Viking beliefs, traditions, and daily life. Sign up to see a remarkable discovery examined piece by piece.
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