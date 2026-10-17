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Celts: The Untold Story

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Archaeology strips away myth to reveal the real Celts.

Travel from Alpine salt mines to powerful strongholds as archaeologists reconstruct how Celtic culture spread across Iron Age Europe. The series follows fresh evidence that challenges Greek and Roman stereotypes, revealing traders, artisans, warriors, and rulers in striking detail. Sign up to see how buried objects and graves reshape one of history's most misunderstood peoples.

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3 episodes

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