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After Braveheart

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A Scottish bid for Ireland rewrites the legend after Bannockburn.

Go beyond Braveheart to uncover the little-known campaign that followed Robert Bruce's victory, when Edward Bruce crossed to Ireland in 1315 with a bold objective. Through battles, shifting alliances, and a struggle between two Celtic nations and English power, this series reveals how close history came to taking a different turn.

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2 episodes

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