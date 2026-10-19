The History of English

Curiosity Original
97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
See how invasions and empires forged the words you use today.
Discover how warfare, migration, and cultural exchange shaped modern English from ancient Britain to a global language. This film traces the Celts, Romans, Anglo-Saxons, Vikings, Normans, and literary giants like Chaucer and Shakespeare, revealing why English became so rich and far-reaching. Sign up to watch the story behind the language spoken around the world.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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