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The History of English

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See how invasions and empires forged the words you use today.

Discover how warfare, migration, and cultural exchange shaped modern English from ancient Britain to a global language. This film traces the Celts, Romans, Anglo-Saxons, Vikings, Normans, and literary giants like Chaucer and Shakespeare, revealing why English became so rich and far-reaching. Sign up to watch the story behind the language spoken around the world.

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