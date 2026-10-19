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What is Reality? with David Eagleman

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Inside the brain, electrochemical storms assemble the world you think you know.

David Eagleman examines how the brain constructs sight, sound, time, and self from streams of electrochemical signals. Along the way, discover why every creature experiences only a slice of reality, and how new sensory tools could expand human perception. It is a thought-provoking reason to sign up for a deeper look at the mind's hidden work.

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