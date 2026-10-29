Rapidly Evolving Human with Spencer Wells

Curiosity Original
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Our DNA tells a restless story of adaptation, ancestry, and what comes next.
Geneticist Spencer Wells examines how shifts in human DNA shaped our appearance, abilities, and spread across the globe, from ancient migrations to recent adaptations. Along the way, he explores why scientists believe human evolution is still accelerating today. Sign up to see how understanding these changes can sharpen your view of our past and future.
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