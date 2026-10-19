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A.I. & the Destiny of Mankind

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Can intelligence ignite humanity's future, or burn beyond our control?

Explore how artificial intelligence evolved from early ambition and setbacks into the deep learning revolution shaping daily life. Through the ideas of Max Tegmark and the Future of Life Institute, this film weighs automation, safety, human values, and even consciousness. Sign up to watch a timely, thought-provoking look at what kind of future we choose with A.I.

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