A.I. & the Destiny of Mankind

Curiosity Original
95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Can intelligence ignite humanity's future, or burn beyond our control?
Explore how artificial intelligence evolved from early ambition and setbacks into the deep learning revolution shaping daily life. Through the ideas of Max Tegmark and the Future of Life Institute, this film weighs automation, safety, human values, and even consciousness. Sign up to watch a timely, thought-provoking look at what kind of future we choose with A.I.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free