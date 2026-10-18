2077 - 10 SECONDS TO THE FUTURE

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Sixty years ahead, humanity faces spaceflight, superintelligence, and survival itself.
This series examines how life by 2077 could be reshaped by AI, robotics, biotechnology, longer lifespans, and the push toward becoming a multi-planet species. It also confronts the risks, from climate change and resource strain to war and inequality, asking what kind of future our choices will create. Sign up to watch big ideas tested against the stakes of human destiny.
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