Curiosity Stream
Sign In

2077 - 10 SECONDS TO THE FUTURE

88% loved this4 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Sixty years ahead, humanity faces spaceflight, superintelligence, and survival itself.

This series examines how life by 2077 could be reshaped by AI, robotics, biotechnology, longer lifespans, and the push toward becoming a multi-planet species. It also confronts the risks, from climate change and resource strain to war and inequality, asking what kind of future our choices will create. Sign up to watch big ideas tested against the stakes of human destiny.

Episode guide

4 episodes

Love 2077 - 10 SECONDS TO THE FUTURE? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond 2077 - 10 SECONDS TO THE FUTURE, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.