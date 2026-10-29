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Engineering the Future (Season 2)

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Visionary engineers rethink transport, energy, cities, space, and virtual worlds.

Explore a season of bold ideas shaping tomorrow, from ultra-efficient electric vehicles and wireless charging roads to renewable energy storage, mass timber towers, and smarter satellites. Each episode reveals how determined inventors and engineers tackle real constraints with remarkable machines and new systems. Sign up to see how these breakthroughs could reshape everyday life.

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6 episodes

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