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Ticket to the Future - The Evolution of Travel

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Inside the race to reinvent movement, speed meets risk and imagination.

Explore how modern mobility reached a crossroads, from car culture and crowded infrastructure to bold ideas like the Hyperloop. Through engineers, students, and transport experts, this film weighs the promise of faster, cleaner travel against the technical and human challenges still in the way. Sign up to see the future of transit examined from every angle.

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