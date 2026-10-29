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Data Center Energy Crisis

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Inside the server farms straining to power our AI future.

See how invisible clicks, searches, and AI prompts translate into massive data centers with soaring energy and water demands. This episode examines the risk of rising bills and blackouts, then follows researchers testing smarter computing, advanced cooling, and even fusion as possible answers. Sign up to understand the infrastructure shaping our digital world.

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