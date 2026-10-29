Brain-Computer Interface: The Digital Mind

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Where thought becomes movement, speech, and sight again.
Go inside the labs and operating rooms where scientists, engineers, surgeons, and test subjects are advancing brain-computer interfaces. Through real clinical trials involving paralysis, ALS, and blindness, this episode reveals how digital bridges can restore communication, movement, and independence, while exposing the risks and breakthroughs that make the future feel urgently close.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free