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Brain-Computer Interface: The Digital Mind

Breakthrough
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Where thought becomes movement, speech, and sight again.

Go inside the labs and operating rooms where scientists, engineers, surgeons, and test subjects are advancing brain-computer interfaces. Through real clinical trials involving paralysis, ALS, and blindness, this episode reveals how digital bridges can restore communication, movement, and independence, while exposing the risks and breakthroughs that make the future feel urgently close.

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