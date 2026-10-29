Secrets of the Brain (Season 2)

Inside extraordinary brains, Dr. Jack Lewis reveals what risk, memory, and music uncover.

Neuroscientist Dr. Jack Lewis seeks out people with unusual neurological conditions, using vivid experiments and real-world encounters to probe how the brain shapes behavior. Across this season, you will explore risk-taking, persuasion, identity, music, and deception through surprising cases that make complex neuroscience feel immediate. Sign up to see ideas about the mind become gripping, human, and unforgettable.