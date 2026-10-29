Secrets of the Brain (Season 2)

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Inside extraordinary brains, Dr. Jack Lewis reveals what risk, memory, and music uncover.
Neuroscientist Dr. Jack Lewis seeks out people with unusual neurological conditions, using vivid experiments and real-world encounters to probe how the brain shapes behavior. Across this season, you will explore risk-taking, persuasion, identity, music, and deception through surprising cases that make complex neuroscience feel immediate. Sign up to see ideas about the mind become gripping, human, and unforgettable.
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