Beyond the Spotlight

Curiosity Original
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Plans start at $4.17/month
Behind the fame, revealing stories of purpose, loss, and lasting impact.
This series looks past celebrity image to uncover the passions, values, and defining moments that shape remarkable lives. Through personal stories of family, ambition, hardship, and giving back, each episode reveals what drives familiar public figures when the spotlight fades. Sign up to discover the human motivations that make their stories resonate long after the credits.
Episode guide6 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free