Curiosity Stream
Sign In

The Last Persian Shah

95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside the rise and collapse of Iran's last monarchy.

Examine Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi as wealth, tabloid fame, and sweeping modernization collided with oppression, censorship, and brutal state power. Through his long rivalry with Ayatollah Khomeini and the upheaval of 1979, this film reveals how one ruler's ambitions reshaped Iran and triggered consequences that still echo through world politics.

Love The Last Persian Shah? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Last Persian Shah, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.