The Last Persian Shah

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Inside the rise and collapse of Iran's last monarchy.
Examine Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi as wealth, tabloid fame, and sweeping modernization collided with oppression, censorship, and brutal state power. Through his long rivalry with Ayatollah Khomeini and the upheaval of 1979, this film reveals how one ruler's ambitions reshaped Iran and triggered consequences that still echo through world politics.
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