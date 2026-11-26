Superintelligence - Beyond Human
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A witty, unsettling look at the machines learning to think for us.
Explore how artificial intelligence is being built, trained, and trusted, from virtual assistants and learning robots to data-driven decision systems and autonomous weapons. With informative yet satirical insight, this documentary weighs AI's promise against its risks and asks how far it should shape human life. Sign up to see the debate with sharper context.
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