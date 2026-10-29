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Deep Time History

96% loved this3 episodes4KCC
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Where the Big Bang, shifting continents, and climate reveal human history.

This series reframes familiar history by tracing civilization, exploration, and industry back to forces like geology, biology, chemistry, and physics. From Mesopotamian farming to Columbus and the Industrial Revolution, each episode reveals how deep time shaped human choices and world-changing events. Sign up to see history connected on a far larger scale.

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3 episodes

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