Inside a new Pompeii dig, buried lives and final hours emerge.
With rare access to Pompeii’s first major excavation in 70 years, this film follows archaeologists as they uncover houses, artifacts, and human remains beneath the ash. DNA analysis, inscriptions, and newly revealed frescoes reshape what we know about the eruption and the people caught in it, making each discovery deepen the mystery.
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Frequently asked questions
Yes. Every plan unlocks the full library — including all Curiosity Originals like Pompeii: Disaster Street — in up to 4K, ad-free, on all your devices.
Pompeii: Disaster Street is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream.
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