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Colosseum: The Whole Story

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Inside Rome's iconic arena, restoration reveals the engineering behind an empire.

Step behind the scaffolding as archaeologists, architects, historians, and restorers uncover how the Colosseum was built, used, and transformed across 2,000 years. From hidden traces on its facade to the mechanics beneath the arena floor, the series turns a familiar monument into a vivid story of Roman power, spectacle, and survival. If you want history with depth and discovery, this is a rewarding place to begin.

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2 episodes

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